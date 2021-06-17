A police officer has resigned after video emerged of him pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

Matthew Ward, aged 31, was off duty at the weekend when he allegedly pulled out the gun during an argument with a driver in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Dramatic mobile footage shows Mr Ward, who has since been charged with aggravated assault, screaming “get on the ground, get on the ground, police” at another driver.

The former Decherd Police Department officer allegedly forced the driver to pull over for speeding down I-24 on Sunday.

“You’re not on duty!” the man is heard telling Mr Ward in the video, obtained by WKRN.

“It doesn’t matter. I am on duty 24-7! Get on the ground!” said Mr Ward, who resigned following charges for aggravated assault.

His resignation followed a suspension without pay, after the police department heard of the incident and began investigating, Fox17 reported.

He was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and is due in court in October.