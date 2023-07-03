Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An experienced police officer was shot dead at a hospital in southern Indiana during a confrontation on Monday morning that also left a domestic violence suspect dead, authorities say.

Tell City Police Department Sergeant Heather Glenn, 47, was fatally shot after a “brief struggle” with Sean Hubert near an emergency room at Perry County Memorial Hospital, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Officers then returned fire, killing 34-year-old Hubert.

Glenn had been investigating a domestic dispute involving Hubert and a woman who had gone to the hospital to seek treatment for her injuries, state police said.

On Monday morning, the female victim notified hospital staff that Hubert was on his way there and officers from several police departments responded.

Glenn tried to subdue the suspect with an electronic weapon, but it was ineffective, state police said.

“During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sergeant Glenn was shot. Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert,” Indiana State Police sergeant John Davis said in a statement.

Tell City police sergeant Heather Glenn was shot and killed at an Indiana hospital (Indiana State Police)

Both Glenn and Hubert were treated at the scene for their injuries, and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Sergeant Davis told the Associated Press that the officers did not know Hubert was armed.

Glenn had worked for the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years.

Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin described her as a well-respected officer and pillar of her community.

“We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department,” he said.

Tell City has a population of about 7,500, and lies 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, just across he Ohio River from Kentucky.