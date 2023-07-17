Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the Portland Metro area.

The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.

On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.

The person’s identity has not been released by authorities, and he is not currently facing criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The four victims were identified as Kristin Smith, 32, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Webster, 31 and Ashley Real.

Breaking more to come