Deaths of four women in Portland linked to person of interest, authorities say
The homicides of four women in Portland have been linked to a sole person of interest
Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the Portland Metro area.
The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.
On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.
The person’s identity has not been released by authorities, and he is not currently facing criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.
The four victims were identified as Kristin Smith, 32, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Webster, 31 and Ashley Real.
