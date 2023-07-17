✕ Close Murdered Oregon woman’s sister says cops avoiding serial killer theory

A string of murders in the Portland, Oregon metro area that police previously said were unrelated have now been linked as authorities identified a person of interest.

Deputies in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the deaths of four women who were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May are somehow connected, KPTV reported.

The women have been identified as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, and Ashely Real, 22.

According to the report, deputies said multiple people connected to the deaths were interviewed and one person of interest was linked to all four.

Authorities did not use the term “serial killer” to describe how the murders were connected. At this time no charges have been filed and the person of interest has not been named.

For months, people have speculated that six deaths, including the four women, have been connected to one person.

In June, the Portland Police Department shared a press release claiming they had “no reason to believe” the cases were connected.