Portland murders - live: Person of interest identified in ‘serial killings’ of four women
Four women have been found near or on the sides of roads since February
Murdered Oregon woman’s sister says cops avoiding serial killer theory
A string of murders in the Portland, Oregon metro area that police previously said were unrelated have now been linked as authorities identified a person of interest.
Deputies in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the deaths of four women who were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May are somehow connected, KPTV reported.
The women have been identified as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, and Ashely Real, 22.
According to the report, deputies said multiple people connected to the deaths were interviewed and one person of interest was linked to all four.
Authorities did not use the term “serial killer” to describe how the murders were connected. At this time no charges have been filed and the person of interest has not been named.
For months, people have speculated that six deaths, including the four women, have been connected to one person.
In June, the Portland Police Department shared a press release claiming they had “no reason to believe” the cases were connected.
The deaths of six different women in the Portland, Oregon area have sparked concerns online that they may be connected, though police said that is not the case so far in June.
Between February and May, six women have been found within 100 miles of one another, on the sides of the roads or in wooded areas – raising suspicions as to the similar nature of their deaths.
Due to the time frame each woman was found, and the similar type of location, speculation has circulated online that the six women may be victims of a single cause.
However, the Portland Police Department said in a press release back in June: “PPB has no reason to believe these six cases are connected.”
Since February six women have been found dead on the sides of roads or in wooded areas near Portland
The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.
On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.
Bevan Hurley reports:
