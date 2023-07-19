Portland murders - live: Person of interest linked to four deaths weeks after police denied ‘serial killer’
Police have person of interest connected to the death of four women but have not described them as a serial killer
Murdered Oregon woman’s sister says cops avoiding serial killer theory
A string of murders in the Portland, Oregon metro area that police previously said were unrelated have now been linked as authorities have identified a person of interest.
Deputies in nine different police departments released a joint statement on Monday saying the deaths of four women who were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May are connected.
The women have been identified as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, and Ashely Real, 22.
Authorities did not use the term “serial killer” to describe how the murders were connected but said through speaking with people connected to the deaths they were able to link one person of interest to all four deaths.
A serial killer is defined as a person who kills a series of three or more people with a common characteristic, according to the FBI.
At this time, police have not identified the person of interest or filed any charges.
Local media sites have identified the alleged person at the center of the investigation, but this information is unconfirmed.
11 times true crime documentaries helped solve the cases they were based on
Documentaries are able to bring renewed attention to cold cases – unsolved criminal investigations – which can sometimes bring new evidence to light.
Inga Parkel and Tom Murray report:
11 times true crime documentaries helped solve the cases they were based on
Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ series claims to have helped solve hundreds of cold cases over the years
Multiple police departments involved in investigation
Several police departments in the Portland metro area have been working together to solve six different homicides, four of which may now be linked.
In February, the remains of a missing 22-year-old woman named Kristin Smith were found near a wooded area in Pleasant Valley Neighbourhood.
Smith was first reported missing in December 2022 and a manner of death has not been determined so far according to Law&Crime. The case is under investigation by the Portland Police Department.
In April, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the “suspicious death” of Bridget LeAnne (Ramsey) Webster, 31, who was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about her death to contact its office.
In April, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release seeking tips on the “suspicious death” of 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry who was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and NE Tumlat Road.
Then in May, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Ashley Real, 22, whose body was found on SE Judd Road near Eagle Creek in May.
Real’s death was determined “suspicious in nature” but not declared to be a homicide at the time, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office
Two other deaths not related to person of interest
Speculation about a possible serial killer or link between deaths began last month when people pointed to six different potential homicide victims as being related.
Now police have linked four of the deaths together by one person of interest.
But two deaths, that of Oregon resident Joanna Speaks, 32, and an unidentified woman are not considered related to the current investigation.
Ms Speaks was found on an abandoned property in Ridgefield, Washington about 20 miles north of Portland. Authorities in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Ms Speaks’ body may have been moved.
The other woman, who remains unidentified, was found in a neighbourhood in downtown Portland. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated she may have been Native American or Native Alaskan and between the ages of 25 and 40.
A New York serial killer was identified and arrested this week
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect named as Rex Heuermann
The Gilgo Beach serial killer targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along the remote beaches on Ocean Parkway in Long Island
Portland police dismissed serial killer fears after the deaths of six women. Then came a chilling connection
After 22-year-old Kristin Smith vanished from Gresham, Oregon, late last year, her mother Melissa spent months distributing flyers around Portland, giving interviews to local media and true crime podcasts, posting in Facebook groups devoted to finding missing persons and running a GoFundMe page to help keep the search alive.
Then, on 19 February, Melissa’s worst nightmare became a reality when Kristin’s body was found in woodland outside of Gresham’s Pleasant Valley neighbourhood.
Since then, the bodies of five more young women have been discovered within a 100-mile stretch of the Portland Metro area and, on Monday, police said they believed that at least four of them could be linked to one person of interest, whom they declined to identify, having previously said they had “no reason to believe” such a connection existed.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Is there a serial killer in Portland? What we know about string of mystery deaths
Police believe four of six recent unexplained deaths of young women in Oregon could be linked to a single person of interest, writes Joe Sommerlad
Police say there is no danger to public
In a statement from nine Oregon law enforcement agencies, officials said despite four deaths being connected there was no danger to the public at this time.
“Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time,” the statement issued on Monday said.
The statement continued: “No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with any of these four death investigations.”
The joint statement said they could not provide any more information about the nature of the deaths or how they are connected.
Sister of victim describes tragic loss
The sister of Kristin Smith, one of the four victims, described what it was like to lose her sister.
Ms Smith, 22, first went missing in December 2022. Her family members spent countless hours searching for her via social media, flyers and more.
“It’s quite like a piece of you is missing, that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith told local outlet KPTV.
Hailey recounted special memories with her sister to the news outlet.
“She taught me how to do my hair, nails, makeup, all of it,” she said.
Months later, in February, Ms Smith’s remains were found in a heavily wooded area. Portland police are still investigating the manner of her death.
How pizza crust and burner phones led police to Gilgo Beach suspect
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach
Rachel Sharp reports:
How pizza crust, burner phones and wife’s hairs led police to Gilgo Beach suspect
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust. Rachel Sharp reports
What is a serial killer?
The person of interest thought to be linked to four murders in the Portland metro area has not been described as a serial killer by authorities but the pattern of killings could possibly be defined as one.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the term “serial killings” means a series of three or more killings, more than one was committed in the United States, that have a common characteristic to suggest the reasonable possibility the crimes were committed by the same person.
All the victims, in this case, were women between the ages of 22 and 31.
Father of victim says ‘something in my heart is missing’
The father of one of the four women who were found in the Portland metro area described the heartbreaking feeling of dealing with his daughter, Ashley Real’s, death.
“I cannot protect her. I cannot be with her that day. I always want her to be cared for and I feel so sad because I miss that day, I miss that day,” Jose Real told KATU2.
Ashely, 22, was found deceased near Eagle Creek on 7 May. She had been missing for nearly two months when her remains were discovered.
“Maybe you don’t have a daughter, you don’t have a son now, but believe me, when somebody loses a daughter or son, so sad,” Mr Real said.