Oregon officials have identified Jesse Lee Calhoun of Portland, as a person of interest in the deaths of four women that police say are linked, law enforcement sources told The Associated Press.

The 38-year-old has not been officially named as a person of interest or charged with any crimes related to the investigation.

He is currently in prison on unrelated charges, after being arrested on 6 June of a parole violation.

On Monday, nine different police departments released a joint statement saying the deaths of Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31; and Ashely Real, 22, are linked.

All four women were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May in the wider Portland area. Their cause of death has not been determined.