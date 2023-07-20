Portland ‘serial killer’ – live: Jesse Calhoun identified as person of interest in four mystery deaths
Police have person of interest connected to the death of four women but have not described them as a serial killer
Murdered Oregon woman’s sister says cops avoiding serial killer theory
Oregon officials have identified Jesse Lee Calhoun of Portland, as a person of interest in the deaths of four women that police say are linked, law enforcement sources told The Associated Press.
The 38-year-old has not been officially named as a person of interest or charged with any crimes related to the investigation.
He is currently in prison on unrelated charges, after being arrested on 6 June of a parole violation.
On Monday, nine different police departments released a joint statement saying the deaths of Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31; and Ashely Real, 22, are linked.
All four women were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May in the wider Portland area. Their cause of death has not been determined.
Did a governor’s pardon let out the possible Oregon killer?
Jesse Calhoun, a Portland man whom police have reportedly identified as a person of interest in the recent deaths of four Oregon women, was let out of prison early by then-governor Kate Brown.
Originally set to be released in summer of 2022, Mr Calhoun’s sentence was conditionally commuted, part of a group of 41 Oregon inmates given reduced sentences following their service in prison fire crews battling wildfires in 2020, per Willamette Week. He was released in 2021.
“I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses,” Ms Brown told KOIN in a statement.
Read the full update from Oregon police on suspicious deaths investigation
Below is the joint news release from nine law enforcement agencies on 17 July.
“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively on numerous death investigations in Northwest Oregon, and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real.
“These Investigators and prosecutors, from nine different law enforcement agencies, have been in regular communication and have been working collaboratively on these investigations for several months. These agencies include the Gresham Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.
“No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with any of these four death investigations. Investigators have interviewed multiple people in connection with these cases and have identified at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents. Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time.
“No additional information, including the nature of the information that links these four cases together is being released at this time, as these are ongoing death investigations. The cause and manner of death in each case remains undetermined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
“These four ongoing investigations include:
February 19, 2023 – Kristin Smith, 22 (Portland Police Bureau)
- Missing report filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.
- April 24, 2023 – Charity Lynn Perry, 24 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
- April 30, 2023 – Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31 (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
May 7, 2023 – Ashley Real, 22 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
- Missing report filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.
“Investigators continue to seek the public’s help in each of these investigations. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the appropriate investigator or investigative agency. Media requests regarding specific cases should be directed to the investigating agency.
- Kristin Smith Case – Portland Police Bureau Detective Jeffery Pontius – jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov
- Charity Perry Case – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 503-988-0560Detective Kevin Odil – Kevin.odil@mcso.us
- Bridget Webster Case – Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Shorter – shorter.david@co.polk.or.us
- Ashley Real Case – Clackamas County Sheriff’s OfficeTip Line: 503-723-4949Online Tip Sheet: https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip
“Anyone desiring anonymity may submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips may be provided at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets.
“Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers of Oregon with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.”
As Oregon police investigate one potential killer, New York officials catch another
As the Portland community awaits updates on a possible serial killer case in their area, another case is unfolding on the other side of the country.
Last week, police in New York announced a major break in the investigation of the Gilgo Beach murders, with the arrest of Manhattan-based architect Rex Heuermann as a prime suspect.
Other Oregon deaths not part of probe, police say
Speculation about a possible serial killer or link between deaths began last month when people pointed to six different potential homicide victims as being related.
Now police have linked four of the deaths together by one person of interest.
But two deaths, that of Oregon resident Joanna Speaks, 32, and an unidentified woman are not considered related to the current investigation.
Ms Speaks was found on an abandoned property in Ridgefield, Washington about 20 miles north of Portland. Authorities in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Ms Speaks’ body may have been moved.
The other woman, who remains unidentified, was found in a neighbourhood in downtown Portland. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated she may have been Native American or Native Alaskan and between the ages of 25 and 40.
Medical examiner has not determined cause of deaths in Oregon investigation
Four women’s deaths in the Portland metro area have been connected to one person of interest, authorities in several police departments confirmed on Monday.
However, the manner of each of their deaths is still unclear.
According to a joint press release, the Oregon State Medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause and manner of each of their deaths.
All four women were found near or on the side of the road within 100 miles of one another.
The moment the Oregon deaths investigation changed
Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the greater Portland Metro area.
The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of the city between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.
On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims to a sole person of interest, according to KPTV.
The person’s identity has not been released by authorities, and they are not currently facing criminal charges in connection with the murders, the sheriff’s office said.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Person of interest identified in connection with four murders in Portland
The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of the city between February and May this year
ICYMI: Jesse Calhoun identified as person of interest in suspicious deaths of four women in Portland
Oregon police have identified Jesse Lee Calhoun of Portland as a person of interest in the recent deaths of four area women that officials say are linked, according to the Associated Press, citing law enforcement sources.
On Monday, a group of nine Washington police agencies announced they had identified a person of interest in the deaths of Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31; and Ashely Real, 22. Police previously said the deaths, which took place between February and May, were unconnected.
Police have not publicly named Calhoun as a person of interest or charged him with any crimes related to the investigation.
Calhoun, whose last address was in Portland, is currently in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, Oregon, on unrelated charges, according to state records.
More details in our full story.
Jesse Calhoun identified as person of interest in deaths of four women in Portland
Police have not charged Oregon man with any crimes
Mom says she is ‘in the dark’ about daughter’s mysterious death
Diane Allen, whose daughter Charity Lynn Perry is one of the four women whose mysterious Portland-area deaths police are investigating, says she knows little about where things are heading.
She told the Associated Press she only gets occasional updates from police.
“I’m in the dark about a lot,” Allen told AP on Wednesday. “But the detective and I understand why this is required. We don’t need anything messing up this investigation.”
Police tore through apartments linked to Calhoun, neighbour says
Investigators in full-body suits spent days searching a woman’s apartment in Milwaukie, Oregon, as part of their investigation into the linked deaths of four women in the Portland area, a neighbour told The Oregonian.
The police cut out a piece of the couch and carpet in the unit, the neighbour said.
The apartment at the center of the search allegedly belongs to the girlfriend of Jesse Lee Calhoun, who is reportedly a person of interest in the police’s investigation into the deaths.
Woman claiming to be girlfriend of Jesse Calhoun speaks out in YouTube video
A woman claiming to be the girlfriend of Jesse Lee Calhoun has offered new claims about the investigation into four linked women’s deaths in the Portland area.
The unnamed woman, speaking to local YouTuber, said she was in a relationship with Calhoun, who is reportedly a person of interest in the police investigation.
The woman said Calhoun sold fentanyl and knew at least two of the women who were recently found dead, The Oregonian reports.
Police have not publically announced any person of interest or charges in the investigation, though law enforcement sources have told local media Calhoun is at the center of the case.