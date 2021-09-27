A pregnant woman just weeks away from giving birth has been found dead in a park in Jacksonville, Florida. Police are investigating and have said they suspect foul play.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said police received a call around 6.30am on Saturday from a person who had found an unresponsive woman in Riverview Park.

The identity of Felicia Jones, 21, was confirmed by her family to First Coast News. She was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn child.

The sheriff’s office homicide unit, crime scene unit and investigators from the state attorney’s office were all present in the park. The sheriff’s office said it was a “suspicious death with foul play suspected”.

Ms Jones was due to give birth on 8 October. Her aunt, Angelica Williams, told First Coast News: “I want Jacksonville to come together on this. We can’t let this go. We can’t let this slide. We need everybody to come together.”

“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” she added.

“We want to let the world know that she was loved,” Ms Williams said. “Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”

Police have not yet disclosed why they suspect there was foul play.

“Felicia, better known as Fee Fee, she was a beautiful person inside and out. She had that bubbly spirit. Even if she was going through something, you wouldn’t be able to tell because she was that type of person where she had a lot of strength. She was super excited about being a first-time mom,” Ms Williams told First Coast News.

“We’re not taking it well right now. We want answers. We want to know why. We don’t understand who would do such a disgusting crime. It’s sickening,” she added.

Ms Williams wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral costs that “our family took a major loss” when they “lost my niece and nephew”. She added that it was an “unexpected tragedy for our family” and that they “can’t believe we lost Felicia and her unborn child”.

She wrote that Felicia’s son “was set to be here in just two weeks”.