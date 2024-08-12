Support truly

A Federal Bureau of Prisons worker at a high-security penitentiary in California died on Friday after coming into contact with an “unknown substance” while working in the mailroom.

Marc Fischer was at work at the US Penitentiary in Atwater on Friday when he reported feeling unwell.

Despite a swift response from his colleagues and local emergency services, Fischer was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital later in the evening.

Fischer, a US Coast Guard veteran, had worked at the agency for more than 23 years before his death, having joined on January 2, 2001.

He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter, as well as “countless grieving friends and colleagues.”

A second employee also came into contact with the saturated mail and was transported to a local hospital for observation. They were subsequently released.

Investigators are examining the possibility that Fischer and his colleague were exposed to fentanyl while screening mail saturated in the substance they came into contact with.

A message from Colette S Peters, the director of the Bureau of Prisons, said, “We will come together and support each other through this trying time, providing counseling and other services, and we will continue to honor Marc Fischer as we fulfill the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

She also revealed the US and FBOP flags will fly at half-staff at all agency locations until sundown on the day of Fischer’s official memorial, which has yet to be announced.

Marc Fischer had been working at the FBOP for more than 23 years before he died on Friday ( Platinummedia/Wikipedia )

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen Bureau employee,” the FBOP said in an official statement.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy and the grief of our Bureau community, we have no further details to share at this time.”

A bill introduced in 2023 by Nebraska congressman Don Bacon proposed new procedures for handling mail to combat the flow of fentanyl and other drugs in the mail at federal correctional facilities.

The bill would require that the director of the Bureau of Prisons “develop and implement” a strategy to protect employees, inmates and the security of correctional facilities.

Some of the requirements within the bill would be to scan 100 per cent of all incoming mail at federal correctional facilities, providing inmates with an electronic copy of their mail within 24 hours of the facility receiving it and delivering the original mail within 30 days if found to be drug-free.

The bill has stalled since it was introduced to the House Committee on the Judiciary on August 25 last year.

With 122 institutions across the United States, the FBOP is responsible for nearly 38,000 employees and more than 150,000 federal inmates, according to the findings of the bill.

It also found a prisons in the US to be “increasingly deadly facilities,” with a 600 per cent rise in prison drug overdoses in recent years.

The Washington State Department of Health says overdosing on fentanyl cannot be caused by touching the synthetic drug unless directly exposed over hours and days.

Skin absorption can be affected by alcohol-based hand sanitizers, bleach, excessive sweating and potentially other drugs, but the state agency says there are no confirmed cases of an overdose from touching fentanyl powder or pills.