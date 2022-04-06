Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia
A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked.
Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported.
Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating 6 January.
The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters … and misconduct”, according to a Virginia State Bar website summary.
Mr Moseley immediately filed an appeal, planning to fight back, but he didn’t say much about the issue on Tuesday night.
“Since it’s on appeal and otherwise confidential, I’ll have to wait on that. Thanks,” Mr Moseley told Politico.
Mr Moseley’s Virginia State Bar problems could impact his ability to continue to work 6 January cases. He’s not part of the District of Columbia Bar, but he is a member of the DC federal court which is handling the cases related to the Capitol riot – but membership of that court depends on a lawyer being a bar member in another state or locality.
More follows...
