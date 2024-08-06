Support truly

The front-man of rock group Puddle of Mudd has been arrested in California following a standoff with police and a SWAT team.

Musician Wes Scantlin, 52, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to leave, despite the efforts of a police negotiator, according to Burbank Police Department.

Scantlin’s black Hummer SUV was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on July 31 and the singer was asked for his identification, a department spokesperson told The Independent.

Officers then discovered the active warrant from a previous case where the singer was accused of having a weapon at an airport.

The singer refused to exit the vehicle and officers were eventually forced to use pepper spray to “encourage” him to surrender, police said.

“Driver had an outstanding warrant, refused to exit the car and barricaded himself in the car. SWAT call out,” the arrest log stated.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Sergeant Stephen Turner said: “Officers asked Mr Scantlin to exit the vehicle, however, Mr Scantlin refused. After multiple attempts of negotiations by Burbank PD officers and a Burbank PD Crisis Negotiator, Mr Scantlin still refused to exit.

“OC (Pepper Spray) was deployed into the vehicle but had no effect. SWAT was requested and arrived on scene shortly after 4:00am SWAT utilized less lethal munitions which ultimately encouraged Mr Scantlin to exit the vehicle and surrender.”

Scantlin was attended to on scene by paramedics and transported to hospital for further evaluation. He was medically treated and cleared for booking a short time later.

The singer was booked at the Burbank Jail for his outstanding warrant and also for resisting arrest. The singer was cited and released with a court date on August 20.

Scantlin is the lead singer of Puddle of Mudd, a rock band from Kansas City, Missouri, which formed in 1991. The band rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits including “Blurry” and “She Hates Me.”

Scantlin is the band’s only permanent member, and has become known for his unpredictable antics onstage.

He has been arrested several times over the past decade including arrests for driving under the influence and vandalism in 2015 and 2016, according to Billboard.

In 2017 Scantlin attempted to board a flight from California to Texas with a BB gun, according to TMZ.