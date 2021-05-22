QAnon shaman ordered to undergo mental health exam

A federal judge has ruled that the ‘QAnon Shaman’ ought to be given a mental health assessment while on trial for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol.

U.S District Judge Royce Lamberth said he believed a “competency examination” was required for Jacob Chansley, the real name of Jacob Angeli, the man whose picture was widely disseminated on the internet for his unconventional attire of American flag face paint, being shirtless and animal headdress, therefore, he acquired the nickname.

Mr Chansley, is currently being indicted on six federal charges for his actions at the American legislature on January 6, which include but are not limited to Violent and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building.

The mob violently stormed the Capitol following a rally of former President Donald Trump during the confirmation of incoming President Joe Biden. Five people died at the attempted coup, both law enforcement and participants in the riot.

The order by Judge Lamberth stated Mr Chansley needed to be placed in “a suitable facility for a competency examination” either by one or more therapists.

Read more:

Legal counsel for Mr Chansley, Albert Watkins argued that he required healthcare, and said that despite his eccentric outfit, he did not harm people or property.

“He was not violent. He did not assault. He did not steal or destroy while he was in the Capitol,” Mr Watkins told the court.

Mr Chansley was a follower of QAnon, the conspiracy theory group that believes Donald Trump is a hero and that senior Democrats are involved with Satanism and paedophilia. Elected members of Congress, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have had previous links to the organisation.

Being deemed mentally incompetent is a possible method to avoid criminal proceedings, however, the means to do so involves being sent for treatment in a hospital within a federal prison. Being deemed incompetent does not equate to freedom as often people are detained still if they are viewed as a danger to the public.

Other people standing trial for their alleged part in the January events at the Capitol have been sent for mental health screening, such as Landon Copeland who appeared in court via Zoom link and interrupted a hearing for another rioter.

His lawyer Ryan Stott managed to get the judge presiding over the hearings to refer him to behavioural mental health services before his court date.

Other lawyers have leaned on defences such as ‘Fox-itis’, meaning that the news network Fox News had radicalised a cross-section of society, namely out of work people with little chance for progression due to the COVID-19 pandemic.