Police are investigating whether a Quebec father killed his two children, just two days after he was arrested for harassing the boys’ mother, his estranged wife.

Ian Lamontagne, 46, and Antoine and Tristan, both 3, were found dead on Saturday in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, a town in the Lanaudière region, according to CBC, and the coroner confirmed their identities on Monday.

Police are reportedly investigating the case as a double murder-suicide, according to the outlet.

Patrick Boucher, friend of the family, said Lamontagne called him to vent last Wednesday, fuming that he had been arrested in front of his children for harassing their mother, his wife. The pair had reportedly been separated for about a year.

Mr Boucher says Lamontagne was released the same day of his arrest, which is just two days before he and his sons were found dead.

“I wanted to see him because of the arrest and I wanted to make sure he was OK,” said Mr Boucher.

Mr Boucher also told the Montreal Gazette that the deaths were a “horrible, unacceptable, unforgivable act.” He added and said he would like the discussion of the three deaths to “focus on how a human being who loves his children can go from ’I love my children’ to ’destroying my children’s lives.’”

“How can we transform this event into something more?” Mr Boucher asked. “To learn how — how should I react to my other friends who tell me they’re having difficulties?”

Ian Lamontagne and his two boys (Ian Lamontagne / Facebook )

Notre-Dame-des-Prairies Mayor Suzanne Dauphin in a statement called the incident “ tragic and heartbreaking.”

She also underscored the importance of seeking mental health help: “It is crucial that we break the taboo surrounding psychological distress and provide resources and support to those in need. If you or someone you know is struggling with dark thoughts, I encourage you to seek help.”

She added, “As a society, we must also commit ourselves to preventing such occurrences in the future.”