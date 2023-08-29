Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

UNC at Chapel Hill graduate student Tailei Qi has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the on-campus shooting that left one faculty member dead.

Mr Qi, a second-year applied physical sciences major, was not officially identified by university officials and law enforcement on Monday but his name appeared in court documents obtained by NBC. The suspect’s relationship with the unnamed fatal victim remains unclear.

UNC police said during a press conference that a motive was not immediately evident, adding that the victim’s name would be released once next of kin was notified.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Qi graduated from Wuhan University in 2015 and also received a master’s in material science from Lousiana State University in 2021. His profile page on the university’s website was taken down as of Tuesday morning.

The suspect worked as a researcher in China before pursuing a doctoral career in America.

UNC police issued an alert about an active shooting situation shortly after 1pm on Monday, ordering students to shelter in place and barricade themselves inside lecture halls after reports of shots being fired in the science building.

Footage shared online showed desperate students and faculty members jumping from windows or hunkering down in classrooms as the UNC Police, FBI, ATF and SWAT teams canvassed the campus for the shooter.

UNC at Chapel Hill doctoral student Tailei Qi is charged with the murder of a faculty member (Orange County Jail)

Nearly an hour and a half into the ordeal, UNC police released a photo of a person of interest and asked the public to call 911 and proceed with caution with they spotted the individual. A name was not released but Mr Qi’s name started circulating in local media after reports emerged that the photo released by authorities matched the one on his UNC profile page.

Mr Qi was arrested near a residential area two miles from campus on Williams Circle, but the shelter-in-place order was not lifted until 4.30pm.

Law enforcement and first responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the University of North Carolina (Copyright, The News & Observer)

UNC Chapel Hill students jump from windows during a campus shooting in which one member of faculty was killed (Screenshot / WRAL)

At a press conference later that evening, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and UNC Police Chief Brian James confirmed one faculty member had been killed. The weapon used in the shooting had yet to be recovered as of Monday evening amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

“I’m grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting. This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” Mr Guskiewicz said.

Mr Qi is being held by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday.