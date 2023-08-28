Shooting on UNC campus leaves at least one wounded

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

An emergency alert went out just after 1pm on Monday advising students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice.

At least one person was wounded, The Daily Tar Heel reported.

The suspect is still being sought, ABC11 said, after initial unconfirmed reports claimed someone had been taken into custody.

UNC Police tweeted out a photo of a person of interest.

“This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation,” police wrote. “ If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911.

Students are still under a shelter-in-place order as police and paramedics respond to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs.