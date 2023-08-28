(ABC1)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued an emergency alert amid reports of an active shooting situation near campus.

Local law enforcement and UNC officials issued an alert just after 1pm Monday about “an armed and dangerous person” on or near the campus.

At least one person was wounded, The Daily Tar Heel reports.

The suspect is still being sought, ABC11 said, after initial unconfirmed reports claimed someone had been taken into custody.

Students are still under a shelter-in-place order as police and paramedics respond to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs.

More details are continuing to emerge as the situation unfolds.

Recommended Shooting on UNC campus leaves at least one wounded