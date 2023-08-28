UNC Carolina shooter - latest: ‘Active shooting’ situation at Chapel Hill campus with reports of one wounded
‘Armed and dangerous’ person reported on campus on Monday afternoon
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued an emergency alert amid reports of an active shooting situation near campus.
Local law enforcement and UNC officials issued an alert just after 1pm Monday about “an armed and dangerous person” on or near the campus.
At least one person was wounded, The Daily Tar Heel reports.
The suspect is still being sought, ABC11 said, after initial unconfirmed reports claimed someone had been taken into custody.
Students are still under a shelter-in-place order as police and paramedics respond to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs.
More details are continuing to emerge as the situation unfolds.
2019 shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte left two dead
Four years ago, another University of North Carolina campus was targeted by a shooter who opened fire on the last day of the spring semester on 30 April, 2019.
The shooting at UNC’s Charlotte campus left two fatal victims.
The shooter, Trystan Andrew Terrell, was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.
Shooter still at large
UNC officials say the active shooting situation is in custody. Everyone on campus is urged to shelter in place.
Students hiding in lecture halls as active shooting situation ongoing
Footage shared on social media showed several students hunkering down and sheltering in place after they were told to avoid windows.
ABC11 reports that many students trying to get in touch with their parents are experiencing cell issues.
Classes at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill resumed last week.
Worried parents share fear as active assailant situation still ongoing
Suspect still on the loose, law enforcement and university officials say
Authorities briefly handcuffed an individual who was unaware of the lockdown, ABC11 reported.
The suspect is still being sought by police.
Shooting on UNC campus leaves at least one wounded
At least one shot was fired in Caudill Labs on South Road, according to Orange County Fire and EMS radio.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
Shooting on UNC campus leaves at least one wounded
The suspect is now in police custody