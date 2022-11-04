Missing Quinton Simon’s grandfather found dead at roadside

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.

Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said.

The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.

He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's office captain Jimmy Wylds in a news release.

Authorities are yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and have sought help from members of the public in identifying the driver.

"Sheriff Williams is offering a reward for the information that leads us to the individual responsible for this hit-and-run fatality."