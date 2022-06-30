✕ Close R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R&B Singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, following a conviction in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He faced seven of his accusers in court on Wednesday who gave victim impact statements recounting their experiences with the singer.

Prosecutors had called for him to receive more than 25 years behind bars in order to “protect the public” from the singer. He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the three women who testified against R Kelly, told reporters that “no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims.”

After the sentencing, Attorney Steve Greenberg who represented the Kelly has accused the victims of “preying” on the singer.

Jennifer Bonjean, another attorney for Kelly, said that the singer wanted to speak in court at his sentencing but she advised him against it.

Steve K Francis, acting executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) who announced Kelly’s sentencing, called the singer a “prolific serial predator who utilised his wealth and fame to prey on the young and vulnerable by dangling promises of fame, fortune and stardom for his own sexual gratification.”