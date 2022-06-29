R Kelly sentencing - live: Singer faces lengthy prison term for sex abuse conviction
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence R Kelly to 25 years in prison
R&B Singer R Kelly was convicted in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Today, he learns his fate.
A judge will rule on R Kelly's sentencing today. Prosecutors are calling for him to receive more than 25 years behind bars in order to "protect the public" from the singer. He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.
Gloria Allred, who is representing the three women who testified against R Kelly, told reporters that "no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims."
Defense attorneys representing R Kelly are hopeful that details revealing their client's own abuse as a child will move the judge to offer the singer a lighter sentence.
They are calling for a sentence of 10 years or fewer, arguing that anything beyond that would be indefensible. The attorneys have claimed that the prosecution's desire to lock the 55-year-old singer up for 25 years is "tantamount to a life sentence."
R Kelly fan charged after allegedly threatening prosecutors
A superfan of R Kelly has allegedly threatened the prosecutors seeking to put the R&B singer away for a quarter of a century.
Christopher Gunn, 39, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was charged after he allegedly posted a YouTube video expressing his plans to “storm” the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn.
If convicted, the fan faces up to five years in prison.
Welcome to the liveblog
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of R&B singer R Kelly’s sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors are pushing for R Kelly to receive 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering last year.
R Kelly’s defense attorneys are hoping a judge will consider his abusive childhood and give him only 10, arguing that 25 is effectively a life sentence for the 55-year-old singer.
