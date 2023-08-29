✕ Close Rachel Morin: Maryland police release CCTV of suspect

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The suspect wanted for the murder of mother-of-five Rachel Morin might be a serial killer, according to Maryland police.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News Digital on Monday that the killer could strike again and could be anywhere in the US.

“Serial killers all start somewhere. What he did in Los Angeles was certainly, I believe, in that direction,’ said Gahler. ‘I believe it was his intention to inflict more serious physical harm,” he said.

Several weeks have now passed since Morin was found dead on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, in early August.

She had set off on a walk along the trail on 5 August, with the alarm raised when she didn’t return home.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office later revealed that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.