Law enforcement officers congregate outside an armored vehicle at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh (AP)

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male.

The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after eluding police for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.

He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.

Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.

Two people, including another police officer, were also taken to hospitals.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” governor Roy Cooper told reporters.