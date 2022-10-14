Raleigh shooting – latest: Suspect in custody after five confirmed deaths
Police describe suspect as white, juvenile male, but haven’t released other details yet
Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male.
The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after eluding police for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.
He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.
Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.
Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
Two people, including another police officer, were also taken to hospitals.
“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” governor Roy Cooper told reporters.
How many people were shot in Raleigh?
Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh Police officer.
Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital.
The shooting occurred at around 5pm and the shooter was apprehended at 9.37pm.
One of the injured is a Raleigh Police K-9 officer. He was released Thursday night.
The other person remains in critical condition, as of 10.45pm, said Lt Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department, according to local media.
Moment police responded to Raleigh shooting
Police arrest suspect shooter who officials describe as a white teenage male
Raleigh shooting is 25th mass killing in 2022
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country.
Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night, two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence.
Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.
It followed shootings of police officers this week in Greenville, Mississippi, Decatur, Illinois, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.
A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
Images show heavy police presence in Raleigh
Latest images show the aftermath of the shooting incident.
'Lights on, doors locked', residents describe fear they are living under tonight
Hundreds of residents in Raleigh were forced to live under stay-inside orders after the alleged gunman who killed five hid in an unknown house and eluded police for hours. The suspect is now in police custody.
Brooke Medina, who lives in the neighbourhood bordering the greenway, described the scenes when she saw about two dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, race toward the residential area about from Raleigh’s downtown at about 5.15pm.
She then saw ambulances speeding the other direction, toward the closest hospital.
She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started reaching out to neighbours and realised there was a shelter-in-place order.
The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated in an upstairs hallway together, said Ms Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank.
The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved further away from their home.
“We’re just going to hunker down for the rest of the night and be very vigilant. Keep all of our lights on, doors locked,” she said.
She described the neighbourhood known as Hedingham as a sprawling, dense, tree-lined community that’s full of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes that are more moderately priced compared to other parts of the Raleigh area.
Ms Medina said she often takes her kids on bike rides along the greenway during the day, but typically brings pepper spray along just in case.
“There’s a lot of places one could disappear,” she said.
Allison Greenawalt, 29, who also lives in the neighbourhood, said she was sitting on the couch with her cat around 5pm when she heard “three shots in a pretty rapid succession”.
“I was sitting in our house with the lights turned off and the windows closed for the majority of the evening, just waiting to hear that” the shooter had been arrested, she said.
Suspect arrested after being cornered in a home, police confirm
The shooting suspected who eluded police for hours after killing five people, including an off-duty police officer, has now been arrested, Raleigh police say.
The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released. He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.
Earlier there were reports that the suspected gunman has been “contained” inside a barn.
Second officer wounded
The mayor of Raleigh, Mary-Ann Baldwin, said a second police officer had been shot. The canine officer was wounded and was one of at least four people taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Neither the wounded officer – nor the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer who was killed – have been publicly named.
The condition of the wounded officer was not immediately known.
More than 34,000 gun deaths in 2022 so far, says public access source
According to the Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit resource which collects evidence from 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources to try to monitor the number of shootings in the US, there had been 34,883 gun deaths in the country during 2022 as of 13 October.
Of those, 16,001 were classified as homicides.
There have been 17 mass shootings in North Carolina this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines mass shootings as incidents wherein four people or more suffer gunshot wounds.
Governor reacts to mass shooter
The governor of North Carolina has tweeted committing assistance to police in Raleigh following the mass shooting that has left five people – including an off-duty police officer – dead and several others wounded.
Roy Cooper wrote: “I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC”
