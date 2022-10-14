Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (AP)

Police are reportedly hunting a white teenage boy armed with a long rifle after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is said to have left up to six people dead.

Local reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer. There has been no official word on the death toll but some reports claim up to six people have lost their lives.

There are unconfirmed reports that the gunman is holed up in a shed in the area.