Liveupdated1665708281

Raleigh shooting – live: Manhunt ends as suspect caught after several shot, report says

Unconfirmed reports of up to six people killed

Phil Thomas
Friday 14 October 2022 01:44
<p>Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022</p>

Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

(AP)

Police are reportedly hunting a white teenage boy armed with a long rifle after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is said to have left up to six people dead.

Local reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer. There has been no official word on the death toll but some reports claim up to six people have lost their lives.

There are unconfirmed reports that the gunman is holed up in a shed in the area.

1665708281

Conflicting reports over whether suspect still at large

Raleigh Police have reportedly said no one is currently in custody, despite a tweet earlier from the town of Knightdale that someone had been captured.

Police have been telling locals to stay inside their homes as the search continues.

Phil Thomas14 October 2022 01:44
1665707372

Reports that suspect has been captured

There are reports that a suspect has been captured. The town of Knightdale in North Carolina tweeted: “Attention Knightdale residents: We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public. Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm.”

Phil Thomas14 October 2022 01:29
1665707208

Second officer reported to be wounded

The shootings happened at the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, according to ABC 11 Eyewitness News.

The outlet says one officer was shot and killed while a second was also wounded.

Three other people were reportedly taken to WakeMed’s trauma unit.

Phil Thomas14 October 2022 01:26
1665706324

Mass shooting in North Carolina

Police are hunting a gunman said to have killed multiple people in Raleigh, North Carolina. Unconfirmed reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer.

Graeme Massie reports:

Off-duty police officer among several killed in mass shooting in North Carolina

An off-duty police officer was among several people killed in a mass shooting as a gunman remained on the run in North Carolina, according to reports.

Matthew Cooper14 October 2022 01:12

