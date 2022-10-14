Raleigh shooting – live: Manhunt ends as suspect caught after several shot, report says
Unconfirmed reports of up to six people killed
Police are reportedly hunting a white teenage boy armed with a long rifle after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is said to have left up to six people dead.
Local reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer. There has been no official word on the death toll but some reports claim up to six people have lost their lives.
There are unconfirmed reports that the gunman is holed up in a shed in the area.
Conflicting reports over whether suspect still at large
Raleigh Police have reportedly said no one is currently in custody, despite a tweet earlier from the town of Knightdale that someone had been captured.
Police have been telling locals to stay inside their homes as the search continues.
Reports that suspect has been captured
There are reports that a suspect has been captured. The town of Knightdale in North Carolina tweeted: “Attention Knightdale residents: We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public. Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm.”
Second officer reported to be wounded
The shootings happened at the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, according to ABC 11 Eyewitness News.
The outlet says one officer was shot and killed while a second was also wounded.
Three other people were reportedly taken to WakeMed’s trauma unit.
Mass shooting in North Carolina
Police are hunting a gunman said to have killed multiple people in Raleigh, North Carolina. Unconfirmed reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer.
Graeme Massie reports:
Off-duty police officer among several killed in mass shooting in North Carolina
An off-duty police officer was among several people killed in a mass shooting as a gunman remained on the run in North Carolina, according to reports.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.