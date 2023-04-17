Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kansas City homeowner suspected of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s, records show.

The elderly man was booked into custody on 13 April hours after Ralph was shot twice when he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

He was released more than two hours later at around 1.24am the next morning, police said.

Police confirmed to CNN that the man booked into custody was a white man in his 80s.

The Independent reviewed property records for the home identified by local news outlets as the site of the shooting, which showed an 84-year-old man listed as the owne

The Independent is not naming the man as he has not yet been charged with an offence.

Kansas City Police have said that Ralph, 16, was shot twice after mistakenly ringing the doorbell on a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street at around 10pm last Thursday.

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

Police chief Stacey Graves told a news conference on Sunday that the homeowner was released after being placed on a 24-hour investigation hold.

Investigators are reviewing forensic information and witness accounts, she said.

The shooting left Ralph fighting for his life in hospital and has led to widespread anger and protests calling for the homeowner to face prosecution.

A GoFundme page set up to raise money to help with his recovery has surpassed $1.2m in donations in less than 24 hours.

Ralph’s family wrote