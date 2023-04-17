Kansas City homeowner who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s, records show
The man is not yet facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting of the 16-year-old Black student
A Kansas City homeowner suspected of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s, records show.
The elderly man was booked into custody on 13 April hours after Ralph was shot twice when he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to The Independent.
He was released more than two hours later at around 1.24am the next morning, police said.
Police confirmed to CNN that the man booked into custody was a white man in his 80s.
The Independent reviewed property records for the home identified by local news outlets as the site of the shooting, which showed an 84-year-old man listed as the owne
The Independent is not naming the man as he has not yet been charged with an offence.
Kansas City Police have said that Ralph, 16, was shot twice after mistakenly ringing the doorbell on a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street at around 10pm last Thursday.
Police chief Stacey Graves told a news conference on Sunday that the homeowner was released after being placed on a 24-hour investigation hold.
Investigators are reviewing forensic information and witness accounts, she said.
The shooting left Ralph fighting for his life in hospital and has led to widespread anger and protests calling for the homeowner to face prosecution.
A GoFundme page set up to raise money to help with his recovery has surpassed $1.2m in donations in less than 24 hours.
Ralph’s family wrote