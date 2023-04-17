✕ Close Ralph Yarl: Teenager 'shot by homeowner' after going to wrong house to pick up siblings

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Protests have broken out in Kansas City after a white homeowner shot a Black teenager in the head when the boy went to the wrong house to pick up his younger twin brothers.

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old high school junior, went to collect his siblings from a friend’s house on 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, on the evening of 13 April, according to Kansas City Police.

Police said the teenager accidentally went to a home on 115th Street by mistake and the homeowner – an unidentified white man – shot him twice in the head and arm.

The teenager remained in a stable condition in hospital as of Sunday night.

The suspect, who has not been named by authorities, was initially taken into custody on Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold. However, under Missouri state law, he had to be released after 24 hours as no charges were brought.

The shooting – which marks the latest in a growing number of shootings of Black people in America – sparked protests in Kansas City on Sunday the victim’s family, represented by civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, is demanding justice.