Oklahoma’s state parole board on Wednesday denied a clemency request from Richard Glossip, a death row inmate who’s maintained his innocence for decades in the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

The 2-to-2 vote leaves the final decision on the execution in the hands of Oklahoma’s Republican governor Kevin Stitt, or the Supreme Court, where Glossip has filed an appeal.

Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond, as well as a majority of fellow Republicans in the state legislature, oppose the execution and have advocated that Glossip get a new trial.

The attorney general has said previously said, “I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip.”

Lawyers for Glossip criticised the parole board’s vote.

“It was a devastating ruling by the court. I think, you know, when the attorney general of the state of Oklahoma says that he thinks that this witness makes material misstatements, that’s now undisputed,” Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, told KOCO.

The execution, which has been delayed numerous times over the last decade, is scheduled for 18 May.

Last week, an Oklahoma appeals court rejected a request from Glossip for a new trial.

“This case has been thoroughly investigated and reviewed in numerous appeals,” the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals wrote in its ruling on Thursday.

“His new application provides no additional information which would cause this Court to vacate his conviction or sentence.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.