12-year-old arrested for robbery of Juli Boeheim, Syracuse coach’s wife
Related video: Syracuse Defeats Florida State As Outright As 2.5-Point Underdog
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the robbery of Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim.
Authorities announced the arrest on Thursday, saying that the robbery took place in the parking lot of a mall in Syracuse in upstate New York.
On 1 March, Ms Boeheim was sitting in her car at Destiny USA when the boy approached her with “an airsoft gun,” took her purse and phone before entering a stolen car along with three men and speeding off, Syracuse police said in a statement.
The car was discovered on the eastern side of the city that same day.
The suspect is being held at the Hillbrook Detention Center. Police said he was booked on suspicion of second-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, as well as grand larceny.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.