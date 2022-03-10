A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the robbery of Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim.

Authorities announced the arrest on Thursday, saying that the robbery took place in the parking lot of a mall in Syracuse in upstate New York.

On 1 March, Ms Boeheim was sitting in her car at Destiny USA when the boy approached her with “an airsoft gun,” took her purse and phone before entering a stolen car along with three men and speeding off, Syracuse police said in a statement.

The car was discovered on the eastern side of the city that same day.

The suspect is being held at the Hillbrook Detention Center. Police said he was booked on suspicion of second-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, as well as grand larceny.

More follows...