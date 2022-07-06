Parents of Robert Crimo, the suspected shooter in the fourth of July parade massacre in Highland Park, have described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” in their first statement through their attorney.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” the parents said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody,” the Crimo family’s attorney said in a statement.

The parents of the suspected shooter have hired attorney Steve Greenberg’s firm, that has represented numerous high-profile cases, including singer R Kelly, to represent both Mr Crimo and the family.

The parents requested privacy “as they try to sort through” the shooting.

The statement came as Mr Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was charged with seven counts of first degree murder, which attornies say are likely the first to be brought, and that more could follow.

If convicted the 21-year-old will leave a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Mr Crimo is accused of fring off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago with a high-powered rifle.

The death toll was increased from six to seven after a seventh person died of their injuries on Tuesday.

“In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence against this offender. Not because we seek vengeance, but because justice and the healing process demand it,” said Lake County state’s attorney Eric Rinehart.

Mr Crimo’s Chicago-based attorney Thomas A Durkin said he intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.

He said he spoke to Mr Crimo only once for 10 minutes by phone and said he would not be able to comment further.

The attorney said the parents are not concerned about being charged with anything related to their son’s case. “There is zero chance they will be charged with anything criminal,” he said. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They are as stunned and shocked as anyone.”

Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County major crimes task force said the investigators believe that the shooter was planning the “attack for several weeks”.

The gunman initially evaded capture by dressing as a woman to blend into the fleeing crowd, Mr Covelli said. He went to his mother’s house.