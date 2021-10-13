Police will question Jill Biden’s ex-husband in Robert Durst case, report says

Police plan to question Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of First Lady Jill Biden, in relation to the disappearance of Robert Durst’s first wife, News12 Westchester has reported.

Kathie Durst went missing in 1982. According to News12, a grand jury will convene by Monday to decide whether to charge Mr Durst in connection to her disappearance.

Earlier this year, Mr Stevenson told the news outlet that he’d had an affair with Ms Durst, and that her husband angrily confronted the two of them when he found out. One week later, Ms Durst disappeared.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow