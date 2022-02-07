Robert Easter Jr: Lightweight boxing champion in hospital after being shot by robbers
Former lightweight boxing champion Robert Easter Jr is in hospital after being shot by men who attempted to rob him on Sunday night, according to reports.
Mr Easter’s father Robert Easter Sr told local TV news station WTOL 11 that his son was shot three times after being confronted by a group of men in Cincinnati demanding money.
Police said Mr Easter had attempted to run and was shot, with the suspect then taking two gold chains, three diamond rings and Mr Easter’s mobile phone.
Mr Easter held the International Boxing Federation’s world lightweight champion title between 2016 and 2018.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
