Liveupdated1704212200

Rochester attack suspect who killed two in horror crash named as Michael Avery: Live

Police found Mr Avery’s car packed with filled gasoline containers

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 02 January 2024 16:16
<p>Police and firefighters in Rochester, New York, battle a blaze at the scene of a fiery New Year’s Eve car crash that killed two</p>

Police and firefighters in Rochester, New York, battle a blaze at the scene of a fiery New Year’s Eve car crash that killed two

(screengrab/YouTube/CBS8)

Two people are dead and five others were injured after a car plowed into a crowd leaving a concert in Rochester, New York on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, Michael Avery, 35, died in the crash.

Police found his vehicle had been filled with gasoline canisters just before he drove his vehicle into the crowd.

Investigators have thus far found no evidence the incident was a terror attack or was otherwise driven by Mr Avery’s ideology. Previous reporting suggested a suicide note had been found, but police clarified on Tuesday that no note was found among Mr Avery’s possessions.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith believes Mr Avery was possibly suffering a mental health break.

“Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

Crash fire took more than an hour for Rochester firefighters to stop

The fire that erupted after Michael Avery crashed his car into a busy intersection in Rochester, New York, reportedly took firefighters more than an hour to squash.

The flames were fueled by canisters Mr Avery reportedly had filled with gasoline and stored in his car prior to driving into the busy intersection.

2 January 2024 16:16
Suspect dead after killing two in New Year’s Eve Rochester attack

The FBI has launched an investigation after a car containing numerous gas canisters ploughed into another vehicle and a crowd outside a New Year’s Eve concert in upstate New York, killing two and wounding several more.

A suspect has been named by police as 35-year-old Michael Avery from Syracuse, who passed away last night, Rochester Police Chief David Smith confirmed in a news briefing on Tuesday.

The police said before the news of his passing that Avery was in hospital yesterday with life-threatening conditions.

The chief added that Avery was still in the process of being scientifically identified, but the authorities have been in contact with his family.

READ MORE:

Car with gas canisters rams into crowd outside New Year’s Eve concert killing two

Two killed after the deadly collision unfolded ouside the Kodak Center in New York

2 January 2024 15:58
Police name Michael Avery as a suspect

Police in Rochester, New York have named Michael Avery, 35, as the driver who drove a car into a crowd leaving a concert on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Avery died in the crash. Two people were killed and nine others were injured.

Investigators found filled gas canisters in his car the night of the crash, but have thus far found no evidence of a terror attack or that Mr Avery’s actions were ideologically driven.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith believes Mr Avery was possibly suffering a mental health break.

“Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

2 January 2024 15:54

