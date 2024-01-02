Rochester attack suspect who killed two in horror crash named as Michael Avery: Live

Police and firefighters in Rochester, New York, battle a blaze at the scene of a fiery New Year’s Eve car crash that killed two (screengrab/YouTube/CBS8)

Two people are dead and five others were injured after a car plowed into a crowd leaving a concert in Rochester, New York on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, Michael Avery, 35, died in the crash.

Police found his vehicle had been filled with gasoline canisters just before he drove his vehicle into the crowd.

Investigators have thus far found no evidence the incident was a terror attack or was otherwise driven by Mr Avery’s ideology. Previous reporting suggested a suicide note had been found, but police clarified on Tuesday that no note was found among Mr Avery’s possessions.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith believes Mr Avery was possibly suffering a mental health break.

“Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.