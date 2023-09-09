Ruby Franke – live: TikTokers crash virtual court hearing before YouTube influencer held in jail without bond
Mother of six appeared alongside business partner Jodi Hildebrandt accused of abusing and starving her children
YouTube parenting influncer Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding was delayed as tech issues plagued the virtual hearing.
Both women were ordered to be held without bail; their bond hearings are slated for 21 September. Ms Franke has reportedly been relocated to the medical unit of the jail, but the reasons for her move are unclear.
Over 1,000 people tuned into the hearing and after a cacophony of bizarre noises and pleas to be quiet, the court shut down public access. It transpired later the Zoom link had been shared on TikTok.
The pair were arrested on 30 August after Ms Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window and pleaded for neighbors to give him food and water, court documents showed.
After a neighbor noticed that duct tape covering the boy’s ankles and wrists, prompting the neighbor to notify law enforcement. In a chilling 911 call, the neighbor can be heard describing the boy: “He is emaciated. He’s got tape around his legs. He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.”
A newly released 911 call reveals the chilling details of the incident that led to Youtube influencer Ruby Franke’s arrest, when her 12-year-old child sought food and water from a neighbour.
The child reportedly showed up at the neighbor’s home with “duct tape” covering his ankles and wrists as the he begged for food and water
How did a family friendly channel turn into something potentially sinister? Here’s what we know about the child abuse scandal plaguing YouTube family 8passengers. Faiza Saqib reports
YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding was delayed as tech issues plagued the virtual hearing.
Neighbour called police after noticing duct tape around 12-year-old’s ankles and wrists, affidavit states
Who is Ruby Franke?
Ruby Franke, who once operated her own YouTube channel about the lives of her six children, has been placed under arrest on charges related to child abuse.
Franke first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice that she shared on the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” which featured her husband Kevin Franke and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. The now-deleted channel was once popular, having accumulated more than two million subscribers before speculation and concern began to mount in 2020 about the family’s daily activities.
Two years later, the Utah-based mother went on to announce that she was joining a new YouTube channel called ConneXions - which has since been deleted - alongside Jodi Nan Hildebrandt. The pair also sparked controversy with their videos, including one in which they made claims about what loving children unconditionally means.
Franke was arrested with charges related to child abuse
Court documents supporting six felony child abuse charges against YouTube influencer Ruby Franke have revealed how her son’s dramatic escape from the family’s home led to her arrest.
According to an affidavit obtained by KUTV, a child in the care of Ms Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, who is also facing charges, “climbed out of the window of an Ivins residence belonging to Jodi Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbour’s home” on 30 August.
Neighbour called police after noticing duct tape around 12-year-old’s ankles and wrists, affidavit states
Ruby Franke’s neighbors feared police would pull ‘body bags’ from her home
The neighbors of recently-arrested YouTube family vlogger Ruby Franke were reportedly not surprised to see her Utah home swarmed by police. Some were just happy that the authorities weren’t pulling bodies from the house.
“Everyone is just breathing a collective sigh of relief because we thought they were going to come out of that house with body bags,” one of her neighbors told NBC News.
Ms Franke allegedly papered over her home’s windows and would spend weeks away while her children fended for themselves
Ruby Franke held without bail as virtual court hearing on child abuse charges derailed by tech issues
YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding was delayed as tech issues plagued the virtual hearing.
Both women were ordered to be held without bail; their bond hearings are slated for 21 September. Ms Franke has reportedly been relocated to the medical unit of the jail, but the reasons for her move are unclear.
Each of the child abuse counts carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted
ICYMI: Ruby Franke’s sisters speak out
After the Utah Youtuber Ruby Franke — who offered parenting advice — was arrested on child abuse charges, Ms Franke’s sisters spoke out on social media, explaining they had their own concerns about her children behind the scenes.
Kelly Rissman reports.
‘Ruby was arrested which needed to happen,’ two of the sisters wrote in a joint statement
Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt held without bail
A judge has ruled that Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be held without bail. Their bond hearing is set for 9am on 21 September.
Ms Franke has been moved to the medical unit of the jail but it is not known why, Cathy Russon of Law & Crime reports.
YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, are supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding has yet to officially begin as tech issues have plagued the virtual hearing.
Each of the child abuse counts carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted