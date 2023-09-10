Ruby Franke – live: TikTokers crash virtual court hearing before YouTube influencer held in jail without bond
Mother of six appeared alongside business partner Jodi Hildebrandt accused of abusing and starving her children
The disturbing details of Ruby Franke’s child abuse allegations
YouTube parenting influncer Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah on Friday afternoon over child abuse charges, but the proceeding was delayed as tech issues plagued the virtual hearing.
Both women were ordered to be held without bail; their bond hearings are slated for 21 September. Ms Franke has reportedly been relocated to the medical unit of the jail, but the reasons for her move are unclear.
Over 1,000 people tuned into the hearing and after a cacophony of bizarre noises and pleas to be quiet, the court shut down public access. It transpired later the Zoom link had been shared on TikTok.
The pair were arrested on 30 August after Ms Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window and pleaded for neighbors to give him food and water, court documents showed.
After a neighbor noticed that duct tape covering the boy’s ankles and wrists, prompting the neighbor to notify law enforcement. In a chilling 911 call, the neighbor can be heard describing the boy: “He is emaciated. He’s got tape around his legs. He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.”
Ruby Franke’s business partner hospitalised after being arrested on child abuse charges
The blogger’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt experienced a “life-threatening” medical issue while at the Washington County Jail and had to be hospitalised The Salt Lake Tribune reported over the weekend.
Franke’s lawyer LaMar Winward filed a motion requesting an expedited detention hearing for both women since “it is believed both cases should be heard at the same time.”
Their hearing was set on Friday for 21 September 21. But Franke’s lawyer filed a motion to move the date until after 5 October.
Who is Ruby Franke?
Ruby Franke, who once operated her own YouTube channel ‘8 passengers’ about the lives of her six children, has been placed under arrest on charges related to child abuse.
Franke first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice that she shared on the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” which featured her husband Kevin Franke and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve.
Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were ordered to be held without bail. Their bond hearings are slated for 21 September.
Who is Ruby Franke? Everything we know about the family vlogger
Franke was arrested with charges related to child abuse
Watch: How a child’s escape led to Ruby Franke’s arrest
Neighbor said ‘emaciated’ boy had ‘duct tape’ around his legs in chilling 911 call
What are Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt accused of?
Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are accused of causing or permitting serious injury to the two hospitalised children aged 10 and 12 in three different ways, according to a news release from the Washington County attorney’s office as reported in The Salt Lake City Tribune.
They are said to have harmed the children through a combination of physical injuries or torture; starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life; and by causing severe emotional harm.
Those three alleged forms of abuse, for each of the two children, amounted to the six aggravated child abuse counts that Ms Franke and Ms Hildebrandt each face.
Each count carries a sentence of 1-15 years in prison, and a fine up to $10,000, according to the release.
What was Ruby Franke’s blog 8 Passengers?
Ruby Franke was known for sharing her family’s life on their video blog “8 Passengers.”
She and her husband received criticism over their parenting decisions, including banning their oldest son from his bedroom for seven months for pranking his younger brother.
In one video, Ruby Franke talked about refusing to take lunch to a kindergartener who forgot it at home. Another showed her threatening to cut the head off a young girl’s stuffed toy to punish her for cutting things in the house.
In one video, Franke said she and her husband told their two youngest children that they would not be getting presents from Santa Claus because they had been selfish and weren’t responding to punishment like being kept home from school and cleaning the floorboards.
“It’s because they’re so numb, and the more numb your child is, the bigger the outcome they need to wake them up,” Franke said in a video.
The blog had 2.3 million followers before it was deleted in 2022.
Ruby Franke’s business partner experienced a “life-threatening” medical issue while in jail
Jodi Hildebrandt experienced a “life-threatening” medical issue while at the Washington County Jail and had to be hospitalised The Salt Lake Tribune reported citing new court documents.
LaMar Winward, the lawyer for Ms Hildebrandt’s business partner Ruby Franke filed a motion requesting a special setting to discuss Hildebrandt’s detention status because of her medical issue.
The lawyer also filed a motion requesting an expedited detention hearing for both women since “it is believed both cases should be heard at the same time.”
KUTV reported that Franke was suffering from medical issues and that she was moved into a medical block at the same jail.
Further details of their medical issues are unclear.
Their hearing was set on Friday for 21 September 21. But Franke’s lawyer filed a motion to move the date until after 5 October.
Ruby Franke’s daughter, neighbors previously reported child welfare concerns to police
Ruby Franke, who once operated her own YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” about the lives of her six children, has been placed under arrest on charges related to child abuse.
But it’s not the first time police have responded to her Springville home.
Police responded to the home at least twice last year after receiving reports over concerns for the welfare of the children, police records obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune show.
The most recent check was on 18 September 2022, when her daughter Shari Franke reported to the police that her sisters and brother had been left home alone for five days while her mother visited a friend in St. George.
Who is Ruby Franke’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt?
Jodi Hildebrandt is an author, life coach, and the founder of the ConneXions Classroom, according to her website jodihildebrandt.com.
Ms Hildebrandt was arrested on 30 August after her business partner Ruby Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window and pleaded for neighbors to give him food and water, court documents showed.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, police determined that Ms Franke’s two kids had been staying with Ms Hildebrandt, but it’s unclear for how long they had been there.
The 54-year-old is based in American Fork, Utah. She has worked as a therapist and educator for ConneXions since January 2007, her LinkedIn page reads.
ConneXions Classroom offers counseling courses with curriculum that is “strongly based on her five years of experience working at Cirque Lodge, a drug rehabilitation center that focuses on treating addiction.”
Ms Hildebrandt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Brigham Young University in 1996. She received her master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Utah in 2003.