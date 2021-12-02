Ryan Rogers: Arrest made in mysterious killing of 14-year-old on bike ride

Police are set to hold a press briefing following a 39-year-old being taken into custody

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 02 December 2021 16:03
<p>Ryan Rogers, 14</p>

Ryan Rogers, 14

(Palm Beach Gardens Police Department )

A man has been arrested for the killing of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old boy who was found dead not far from his home in Palm Beach, Florida, last month.

Rogers, according to his family, was last seen the night before his death and was riding a bicycle when he went missing on 15 November.

His body was found by Interstate 95 with stab wounds the day after, and no suspect had been identified by Palm Beach Gardens police.

The department said on Thursday that a man was taken into custody for the killing, and that further details would be unveiled at a press briefing.

Recommended

The suspect was named as Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old homeless man who was traced to the scene of Rogers’ death by DNA, according to the Miami Herald.

Semmie Lee Williams

(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Mr Williams also had a number of “bizarre” videos on his Youtube, it was alleged, and was known to be around Palm Beach Gardens on 15 November.

He was taken into custody in Miami and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. As Local 10 News reported, Mr Wiliams is being held at the Main Detention Center without bond.

Rogers was a student at William T Dwyer High School, and has been described as an avid footballer by his family.

A fundraiser has meanwhile raised more than $100,000 (£75,000) for his family, with the organiser saying of the 14-year-old: “He was a beautiful soul with nothing but love in his heart.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in