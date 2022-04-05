A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area.

The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”.

Another suspect, Dandrae Martin, is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say he was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

