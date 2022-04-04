Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.

Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said police Chief Kathy Lester.

“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.

Authorities said that Sacramento Police Department SWAT members and detectives have served search warrants at three residences in the area and recovered at least one handgun.

The shocking violence unfolded at around 2am on Sunday as bars and clubs were closing and people filled the streets ofthe downtown area near the state’s Capitol.

Sacramento County’s coroner has identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Chief Lester says that investiogators have established that more than 100 shots were fired, and that three buildings and three cars were struck by bullets in the mayhem.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Chief Lester said at a press conference at police headquarters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Officials say that four of the 12 people wounded in the shooting suffered critical injuries, but seven other were released from hospital by Monday.

Chief Lester added: “Gun violence is truly a crisis in our community and has increased not only here in Sacramento but across the nation.”

She said that investigators had “worked this nonstop since the shooting first happened” and insisted that the community was safe, despite other suspected shooters still being at large.

“But obviously, we do need to get the people that were responsible for this horrific act into custody,” she said.