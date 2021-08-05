California mother charged with murder after her son's body found near hiking trail after huge search effort

A mother in California has been indicted for allegedly strangling her seven-year-old son and leaving his body on a hiking trail near Las Vegas.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez has been charged with murder by a grand jury, according to NBC affiliate KSNV.

Hikers found the boy's body near the Mountain Spring Trailhead in May. The boy, Liam Husted, could not be immediately identified when his body was found. Police were sure the death was a homicide, but did not have an initial lead, resulting in officers asking the public for help identifying the body, whom they called "Little Zion" Doe.

The investigation led to an initial case of mistaken identity, but eventually DNA evidence revealed the boy’s identity.

Greg Hampikian of Boise State Univeristy, a DNA expert, said that the use of DNA matching was extremely important in the investigation.

"It was pivotal," he told KSNV. "The investigation really has to start with the DNA identification in most cases, like this case. Once law enforcement has identified the child, they can pursue further action."

Liam was last seen leaving San Jose on 24 May with his mother. After his body was discovered, a manhunt ensued to find Ms Rodriguez.

The pair was spotted leaving San Jose in a dark blue Dodge Caliber that police claim was packed with their belongings.

Police eventually tracked Ms Rodriguez to Laguna Beach, California and then to Victorville, California.

Ms Rodriguez was arrested while she was visiting Denver after police received a tip from a family member who recognised the boy's image in news reports.

Prosecutors claim the mother admitted to strangling her son after becoming annoyed with him. Her first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.