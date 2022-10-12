Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Police officer who shot teen eating McDonald’s, leaving him in a coma, arrested

Erik Cantu, shot multiple times by San Antonio police officer in McDonald’s parking lot, is on life support

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 12 October 2022 05:20
<p>Footage from the officer’s body cam shows that the teen was eating a meal in McDonald’s parking lot. Screengrab</p>

Footage from the officer’s body cam shows that the teen was eating a meal in McDonald’s parking lot. Screengrab

(San Antonio Police)

The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, it was reported.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in his condition. He is still unconscious and is on life support. The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful.”

The teen was shot multiple times by the officer last week while he was eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Mr McManus, speaking about the officer’s bodycam video, told the media: “The video was horrific. There is no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified.”

Recommended

He added: “We have a policy that prohibits officers from shooting at vehicles, moving vehicles, except if their life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger.”

“This vehicle, it was very telling to me, that this vehicle was moving away from the officer, and moving parallel with the officer, so it was pretty clear to me at that point that we were going to have an issue,” the police chief said.

The former Texas officer was responding to an unrelated disturbance call at a McDonald’s and noticed a vehicle during an attempted stop. He then approached the car and “abruptly” opened the driver’s door and ordered the 17-year-old to get out.

In the video from the bodycam, the boy can be seen putting the car in reverse with the driver’s door still open and the officer then opens fire as the driver appears to leave the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was unhurt.

Mr McManus later fired Mr Brennand and said that his “actions do not align with our training, tactics and procedures”.

After the shooting last week, district attorney Joe Gonzales’s office said in a statement: “Once SAPD completes its investigation into the actions of former Officer James Brennand and submits the case to our office, our Civil Rights Division will fully review the filing. As we do with all officer-involved shootings that result in death or serious injury, we will submit the case to a Grand Jury for their consideration.

“Until that happens, we can make no further comment on this matter.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in