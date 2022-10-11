Chaotic scenes as LA council meeting overrun amid fury over disgraced ex-leader’s racist comments
Chaotic scenes as LA council meeting overrun amid fury over disgraced ex-leader’s racist comments
Chaotic scenes broke out as a Los Angeles city council meeting was overrun by protestors amid fury over disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez’s racist comments.
Officials struggled to get the meeting underway on Tuesday morning as anger boiled over in the council chamber and council members were loudly booed.
It came just hours after the ex-president of the council announced she was taking a “leave of absence” after quitting her position for the racist remarks she made about the son of fellow lawmaker Mike Bonin.
Ms Martinez said she was “truly ashamed” of the alleged racist comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.
“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognise this is entirely of my own making,” Ms Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday.
“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles.”
Mitch O’Farrell sitting in the president’s seat repeatedly had to ask for protesters to clear the podium so that a public comment segment could take place.
But the crowd was silent when Mr Bonin rose to speak.
“I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? it makes my soul bleed,” Mr Bonin said as he fought back tears.
“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step. Well, it’s a second step because first, you must resign and then ask for forgiveness.”
“I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face, but man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it’s a rage.”
Before the meeting started, the crowd chanted “fuera”, which means “out” in Spanish along with the names of Ms Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León who were in the meeting.
They also chanted “We’re with the Blacks” and “Shut it down” as council members walked into the chamber.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies