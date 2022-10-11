Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Chaotic scenes broke out as a Los Angeles city council meeting was overrun by protestors amid fury over disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez’s racist comments.

Officials struggled to get the meeting underway on Tuesday morning as anger boiled over in the council chamber and council members were loudly booed.

It came just hours after the ex-president of the council announced she was taking a “leave of absence” after quitting her position for the racist remarks she made about the son of fellow lawmaker Mike Bonin.

Ms Martinez said she was “truly ashamed” of the alleged racist comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognise this is entirely of my own making,” Ms Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles.”

Mitch O’Farrell sitting in the president’s seat repeatedly had to ask for protesters to clear the podium so that a public comment segment could take place.

But the crowd was silent when Mr Bonin rose to speak.

“I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? it makes my soul bleed,” Mr Bonin said as he fought back tears.

“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step. Well, it’s a second step because first, you must resign and then ask for forgiveness.”

“I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face, but man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it’s a rage.”

Before the meeting started, the crowd chanted “fuera”, which means “out” in Spanish along with the names of Ms Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León who were in the meeting.

They also chanted “We’re with the Blacks” and “Shut it down” as council members walked into the chamber.