A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.

The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.

The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.

Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at the time and heard the man breaking in.

She grabbed a gun and shot the intruder twice in the chest.

Local residents described hearing two gunshots ringing out in quick succession

“The first thing we heard was a gunshot and it was one,” one neighbour told ABC12.

“And then maybe within a minute a second one popped up.”

Police were called to the scene to find the man sitting on a chair in the woman’s backyard bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on route.

The mother and her three children were not harmed in the altercation.

Neither the suspected intruder nor the homeowner have been publicly identified by police.

Police said the incident is still under investigation but no charges are expected to be brought against the woman.

The Independent has reached out to San Antonio Police for further comment.