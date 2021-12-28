No survivors in San Diego plane crash, police say
Power outage also reported in neighbourhood around crash site
Explosion from impact of California plane crash caught on doorbell cam
Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area.
The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.
In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive.
Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the sky before exploding upon impact.
The SDSD said there were no survivors at the site of the wreckage and that no home owners were injured.
“At this time, we do not have information on where the plane was coming from or how many were on board,” the department said.
A home was however destroyed and power lines in the area around Pepper Drive were knocked out. Accounts of a power outage were also shared on social media.
The SDSD said residents should be aware “that Pepper Drive will remain closed between Topper Lane and North 2nd Street through Wednesday, December 29” as an investigation is ongoing.
People have also been asked to avoid the area.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are helping the SDSD investigate, the department said.
The American Red Cross was also expected to attend to the area.
