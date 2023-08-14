Jump to content

Body found in duffel bag in San Francisco park

Police say dog walker made grisly discovery near the Outside lands festival site

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 14 August 2023 21:15

Woman’s body found in Golden Gate Park

The body of a woman was found stuffed in a duffle bag in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park not far from the location where a three-day music festival was being held.

Authorities say that police were called to the scene at Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue on Sunday evening.

The grisly discovery was made near the venue for the Outside Lands music festival that had taken place over the weekend.

Officials say that the body was discovered by a dog walker at around 7.24pm.

“It’s horrifying. It’s a very sad, sad circumstance,” neighbour Michele Hunnewell told ABC7 News.

“And, our neighbours... Everybody came out of the house because the officers were there. They had it all taped off. And people were just aghast. I mean, shocked.”

She added: “The police officer came to our front door and asked if we had camera footage, and that’s how I found out.

“And of course, I was shocked because this isn’t that kind of neighbourhood normally. But yeah, it was very sad and very shocking and I’m disappointed that that that had to happen on a nice weekend.”

SFPD has begun an active homicide investigation into the death.

