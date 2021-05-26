Liveupdated1622044512

San Jose shooting - latest: Multiple dead in California mass shooting, police say

Independent Staff
Wednesday 26 May 2021 16:55
Several people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The suspected gunman is among the dead, according to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 7am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russel Davis was short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”.

Mr Davis confirmed the shooter was no longer a threat but did not specify a cause of death for the suspect. He said police would provide another update at around 12.30pm ET.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is in charge of the maintenance facility, which services rail, bus and shuttle transportation.

Police to give another update in an hour

Sheriff deputy Davis did not share many specifics about the reported mass shooting in San Jose, but he told reporters that police would give another update in about an hour.

David Taintor26 May 2021 16:38
‘Multiple injuries’ and ‘multiple fatalities’

Sheriff deputy Russel Davis would not specify the death toll and extent of injuries, telling reporters only that there were “multiple injuries” and “multiple fatalities” in the shooting.

David Taintor26 May 2021 16:36
Authorities to give update on shooting shortly

CNN reported that authorities in San Jose, California will give an update on the reported mass shooting at about 11:30am ET.

David Taintor26 May 2021 16:22