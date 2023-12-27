Missing Texas pregnant teen and boyfriend found dead in car, family member says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The bodies of a pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend, who have been missing since late last week, were found in a parked car in San Antonio, according to a family member.

The family of Matthew Guerra, who went missing Friday alongside the pregnant Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, told local news station KHOU that the bodies were found in the Medical Center area of San Antonio.

A family member told News 4 San Antonio that Soto’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon at the Colinas at Medical Apartments on the city’s northwest side. The car belonged to Soto, KSAT reports.

Investigators were seen working at the scene, partially covering the vehicle with tarps.

If confirmed, the discovery would end a multi-day search for the couple, whose families became alarmed when Soto didn’t turn up Saturday for an appointment to have her labour induced.

The Independent has contacted the Leon Valley Police Department, which has been leading the search for Soto, for comment.

Missing pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead on Tuesday, 26 December, 2023, a family member said (Leon Valley Police Department)

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR alert on Monday, describing Soto as a white, 18-year-old woman with brown eyes.

Authorities said she may be tied to a grey, 2013 Kia Optima with temporary Texas tags numbered 4289D57, according to the alert, which is issued when an individual is in “imminent danger” or the police suspect their disappearance is involuntary.

She was last seen on Friday afternoon at the Valencia Lofts apartment complex, where she lived with her boyfriend, the father of the child, according to her family.

Soto was a week past her due date, her family told KENS.

“I pray to God every day, every minute, every second of the day we pray to God to bring her home, to bring her home safely because we need her home, to complete our family again,” her grandmother, Rachel Soto, told the station.

The family member added that she hadn’t been able to get a hold of Guerra either since the disappearance.

“It’s not normal, something’s not adding up here,” she said. “I want answers, we all want answers.”

Various family members of the couple offered conflicting theories about what might’ve happened.

Soto’s sister-in-law claimed her family member was being abused.

“i won’t allow you to be one of those statistics of what happens when u have an abusive boyfriend,” she wrote on social media, in a post viewed by The New York Post.

“If anyone knows my son Matthew Guerra he and his pregnant girlfriend are missing,” Guerra’s mother wrote on social media, according to the Post. “I know my son and he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.”

Gloria Cordova told KHOU her daughter was excited to be a new mother.

“Savanah was so, so happy because she was going to be a mommy. It breaks my heart,” she said.

Those with information about the disappearance are encouraged to contact the Leon Valley Police Department at (210) 684-1391.