Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two students dead and teacher injured in Des Moines school shooting with ‘multiple suspects’ in custody

‘Multiple suspects’ in custody following deadly violence in Des Moines, Iowa

Monday 23 January 2023 21:41
(Local 5 ABC)

A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, school has left two students dead and a teacher injured, according to police.

The shooting took place at a programme called Starts Right Here, which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, the Associated Press reported. The programme is held at a charter school in a business park in the city.

Police said “multiple suspects” were taken into custody, according to the AP.

The deadly violence follows a mass shooting in California over the weekend, where nearly a dozen peopel were killed at a dance club.

More follows ...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in