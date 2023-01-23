Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, school has left two students dead and a teacher injured, according to police.

The shooting took place at a programme called Starts Right Here, which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, the Associated Press reported. The programme is held at a charter school in a business park in the city.

Police said “multiple suspects” were taken into custody, according to the AP.

The deadly violence follows a mass shooting in California over the weekend, where nearly a dozen peopel were killed at a dance club.

