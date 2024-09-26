Diddy’s lawyer offers bizarre explanation for the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found in home raid
Diddy’s lawyer seemed skeptical about the number of bottles officials allege they discovered at the rapper’s home
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s lawyer has offered a bizarre explanation for why 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found during raids on the disgraced rapper’s homes.
According to an indictment unsealed last week, federal agents had recovered “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” when raiding the music mogul’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25.
Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilio has now spoken of his skepticism at the absurd number of bottles authorities allege they found.
“I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot,” he told The New York Post, before suggesting that Diddy simply likes to stock up on his essentials.
“I mean there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”
“And, you know, these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know,” he added, seemingly referring to the so-called “freak offs” Diddy is alleged to have held.
Agnifilio added: “We can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”
“Freak offs” were sessions in which the rapper allegedly forced his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, to perform sex acts with male sex workers while he masturbated and filmed the encounters, according to her now-settled lawsuit.
Diddy is being held behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 16 arrest on charges of sex trafficking,
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail twice.
Diddy is said to be refusing to eat at the MDC and has been moved to an area of the facility with “special protection.”
“He’s really, really paranoid,” former MDC inmate Larry Levine told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.
“He’s really, really scared. Doesn’t know what to think, he doesn’t know who to trust or what to believe,”
However, Agnifilio cast doubts on this, describing Diddy as “lazer-focused.”
“He’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident,” he added. “His spirits are relatively good.”
As well as the criminal charges, Diddy is also facing multiple civil lawsuits. In the latest, brought on Tuesday, Thalia Graves accused Diddy and his former head of security, Joseph Sherman, of drugging, and “brutally” raping and physically assaulting her in 2001.
The rapper is due in court next on October 9.