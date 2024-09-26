The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s lawyer has offered a bizarre explanation for why 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found during raids on the disgraced rapper’s homes.

According to an indictment unsealed last week, federal agents had recovered “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” when raiding the music mogul’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilio has now spoken of his skepticism at the absurd number of bottles authorities allege they found.

“I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot,” he told The New York Post, before suggesting that Diddy simply likes to stock up on his essentials.

“I mean there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”

“And, you know, these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know,” he added, seemingly referring to the so-called “freak offs” Diddy is alleged to have held.

Homeland Security Investigation agents load a box into a car at the entrance of Diddy’s Miami home in March ( AFP via Getty Images )

Agnifilio added: “We can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

“Freak offs” were sessions in which the rapper allegedly forced his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, to perform sex acts with male sex workers while he masturbated and filmed the encounters, according to her now-settled lawsuit.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo speaks to the media outside federal court following Diddy’s hearing on September 18, 2024, in New York ( AP )

Diddy is being held behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 16 arrest on charges of sex trafficking,

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail twice.

Diddy is said to be refusing to eat at the MDC and has been moved to an area of the facility with “special protection.”

“He’s really, really paranoid,” former MDC inmate Larry Levine told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

Diddy is next due in court on October 9 ( Getty Images )

“He’s really, really scared. Doesn’t know what to think, he doesn’t know who to trust or what to believe,”

However, Agnifilio cast doubts on this, describing Diddy as “lazer-focused.”

“He’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident,” he added. “His spirits are relatively good.”

As well as the criminal charges, Diddy is also facing multiple civil lawsuits. In the latest, brought on Tuesday, Thalia Graves accused Diddy and his former head of security, Joseph Sherman, of drugging, and “brutally” raping and physically assaulting her in 2001.

The rapper is due in court next on October 9.