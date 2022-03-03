The US Secret Service has arrested two men in the upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, appearing to remove an assault rifle and body armour from a vehicle, according to a witness.

Reuters reported that more than half a dozen agents took the men into custody on Thursday, handcuffing and separating them, according to the news agency journalist who saw the incident. The reporter said the agents removed what seemed to be body armour parts from the car – a black four-door Ford sedan. The car had Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.

One of the men was wearing tan pants and a black hoodie and the other wore a camouflage jacket and a baseball cap, according to photos and the witness account.

The Secret Service is tasked with protecting US political leaders as well as their families. The Georgetown neighbourhood is a popular tourist spot in the nation’s capital. Many current and former government officials live in the area.

The agents removed multiple military-style bags from the vehicle, such as Army green duffles and packs, emptying the items inside on the truck and the street, according to the news agency.

Items, some of which appeared to be body armour plates were put on the ground and photographed by agents.

At least one of the arrested men was removed from the scene in a Secret Service van.