Secret Service shoots intruder at Peruvian ambassador’s home
The US Secret Service reportedly shot an intruder at the home of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States, law enforcement officials said.
The shooting occurred in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the northwest of Washington DC.
The Secret Service said officers shot the intruder "following a confrontation" at the ambassador's home. No other details were provided to The Associated Press.
It is unclear if the individual who was shot survived the incident. The Secret Service said none of its officers were injured. Embassies and diplomatic residences in the US are protected by Secret Service agents.
