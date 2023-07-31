Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Los Angeles are hunting for around 11 suspects after a security guard was beaten to death outside a popular Hollywood nightclub.

The shocking attack unfolded at around 2am on Sunday morning outside the Dragonfly club close to Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The security guard, a 32-year-old man who has not been publicly named, was working at the Hollywood hotspot at the time when he was confronted by the large group of people.

The altercation quickly turned violent with witnesses reporting seeing the group beating and stomping on the victim, according to ABC7.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim lying in the street unresponsive and performed life-saving measures on him.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Now, a manhunt is under way to find up to 11 suspects responsible.

It is not clear whether the group of people knew the victim prior to the violent attack.

It is also unclear if the group had frequented the club that night for Dragonfly’s “Signature Saturday” event.

The Dragonfly describes itself as the “most popular Hip Hop night club scene LA has to offer” with several famous faces including Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion known to have partied there in the past.

It remained closed on Sunday and its “Sunday Night Fever” event was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

Security guard beaten to death outside Hollywood nightclub (ABC7)

Dragonfly posted an Instagram story on Sunday announcing the closure and saying it was mourning the death of its bouncer.

“As we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague, Dragonfly will be closed,” the post read.

“Our hearts are with his family at this time.”

The LAPD is asking anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident to come forward with information.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone,” Detective Samuel Marullo told ABC7 from the scene.

“We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family.”

He added that investigators are canvasing the neighbourhood for security cameras which may have picked up the events surrounding the attack.

“One thing we know was that there was a lot of people present – a lot of people on the street – many of whom left the scene prior to police arriving.”

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide at (213)382-9470.