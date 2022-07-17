One dead and two injured in shooting at California bowling alley

One person has been killed and two others injured after a shooting inside a California bowling alley, according to police.

Officials say that the shooting took place after a fight broke out among a group of men at the Granada Bowl in Livermore, California, on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old male. The two other victims are in stable condition in hospital. None of their identities have been released by police.

Investigators are hunting the shooting suspect who ran from the scene.

“At 6pm this evening, a fight broke out at Granada Bowl in Livermore. One of the patrons involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired several rounds striking three adult victims,” the police department said in a statement.

“We are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time. The suspect ran off. We currently following up suspect leads. Granada Bowl is closed at this time until further notice. We will provide additional details as we have them.”

Livermore Sgt Steve Goard said that the four men involved in the fight were in their twenties and appeared to know each other. It was not immediately clear what caused the fight.

The bar area at the bowling alley is located away from the actual lanes and no one else was injured in the incident.

“It’s scary for everyone,” the officer added.