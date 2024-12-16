The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police in Madison, Wisconsin are reporting “multiple injuries” at a K-12 private school.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m. Monday. The shooter is ‘down,’ ABC News reported. Several students are among the wounded, according to CNN. Police are continuing to search the school to make sure there are no other shooters on the premises.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Madison police said in a statement. “More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.”

A nearby high school, a middle school, and an elementary school were placed on a secure hold in the aftermath of the Abundant Life shooting.

Abundant Life , which has roughly 400 students in all, was founded in 1978 “as a community Christian school with the vision of providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for families in the greater Dane County area,” the school’s website tells visitors. “Our reliance on the Bible as the inspired Word of God and the foundation for all that we teach is integral to who we are.”

This breaking news story will be updated...