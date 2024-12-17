The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A student and a teacher were killed during the deadly shooting that occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Police were yet to officially name the two ahead of a press conference on Tuesday.

The shooter – previously identified by police as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow – also died during the incident from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here’s what we do know about the victims so far:

Who are the victims?

As of Tuesday morning, the only information to be officially released by police was that one was a student and one was a teacher.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes authorities “don’t know” whether the pair were singled out by Rupnow, or whether they were simply caught up in the violence.

open image in gallery Police gather at a reunification center after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin ( EPA )

The shooting took place inside a study hall room where students of multiple grades were present.

Who is the student killed?

At this stage the name or age of the student who was killed is unknown.

It is also known if they were known to Rupnow.

Who is the teacher killed?

At this stage the name and age of the teacher who was killed is unknown.

Their connection to Rupnow is also unknown.

Were there other victims?

Six other people were injured in the shooting and were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Two were initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, while the other four sustained non-life-threatening wounds, according to the Madison Police Department

In an update on Monday, police chief Shon Barnes said that two of the four who sustained lesser injuries had been released from the hospital. Staff also confirmed that the other two remained in “stable condition.”

open image in gallery Police at scene of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers were on hand to support victims on Monday, the hospital said in a statement.

A substitute teacher was one of the wounded, police said on Tuesday.

“We don’t know if there would be a reason to target a (substitute) teacher, in this case, who doesn’t have significant ties to the school,” Barnes told CNN.